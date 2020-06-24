Hospital sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday sealed a private hospital here for violating COVID-19 guidelines that led to the transmission of the infection to 27 persons, an official said. The hospital had admitted a coronavirus positive patient instead of shifting him to a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the city, the official said.

While 11 persons had been detected with COVID-19 in the facility in Mancheswar area on Monday, 16 employees of the hospital tested positive on Wednesday, the official said. All the 16 employees had come in contact with the patient who had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, he said.

The state government had earlier asked all hospitals, both private and government, to shift COVID-19 patients to dedicated hospitals instead of treating them in their facilities. Despite the advisory, the hospital violated COVID-19 norms and admitted the coronavirus positive patient due to which the virus spread to 27 others, he said.

The state capital has two major special hospitals with bed capacity of about 1,000, the official said. The BMC had in March sealed another private hospital in Unit-4 area here.