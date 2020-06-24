All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity - WHO chief

All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity - WHO chiefReuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:11 IST
All African countries have developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, as of Tuesday, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic was accelerating. "The most recent one million cases of COVID-19 were reported in just one week," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual conference on COVID-19 vaccine development and access across the continent.
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- World Health Organization
- COVID
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
South African solar start-up SunExchange raises $3 million
Merck Foundation Together With 18 African First Ladies Respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in Four Main Areas
Merck races to respond to COVID-19 in partnership with 18 African first ladies
Merck Foundation Together With 18 African First Ladies Respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in Four Main Areas
Amnesty says abuses rampant as West African armies target jihadists