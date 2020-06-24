Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO's Tedros sees 10-millionth coronavirus case next week

"Demand is outstripping supply," he said. Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was "still intense", especially in Central and South America.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:36 IST
WHO's Tedros sees 10-millionth coronavirus case next week
Representative image Image Credit:

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.

Tedros also told a news briefing he backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus. He said WHO was now supporting many countries in dealing with difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators, devices that boost the flow of oxygen to support the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers. "Demand is outstripping supply," he said.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was "still intense", especially in Central and South America. "I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks," Ryan said.

Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50% increases in cases in the last week, he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Artisanal miner in Tanzania finds large rare gemstones worth $3.3 million

A Tanzanian subsistence miner hit the jackpot on Wednesday after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings 3.35 million for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.The two dark violet-blue gemstones, eac...

Army Chief awards 5 soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday awarded Commendation Cards to five Indian Army soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with Chinese troops in two separate clashes in Pangong lake and Galwan Valley in eastern L...

J-K reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,422, as per information provided by the J-K government. While 28 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, th...

DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out enginee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020