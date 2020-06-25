COVID-19: Govt should address problem of medical staff shortage, says forum

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Voluntary Hospital Forum has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging the issue of shortage of medical staff. The Delhi Voluntary Hospital Forum comprises 40 private hospitals. Dr PK Bhardwaj, secretary of the Forum, in the letter said, "The acute shortage of medical staff should be addressed by government". "The government should select medical staff to provide to private hospitals and nursing homes on demand on an adhoc basis. The salary should be consolidated and compatible with offered treatment package," he said

He also urged that rates of approved PPE kits, medicines should be fixed to avoid "blackmailing" by pharma companies.