Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing research group suggested on Wednesday, above its prior recommendation of around $4,500. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said its recommendation change stemmed from recent clinical data, updated cost estimates, public comments and interactions with Gilead.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:40 IST
U.S. group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing research group suggested on Wednesday, above its prior recommendation of around $4,500.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said its recommendation change stemmed from recent clinical data, updated cost estimates, public comments and interactions with Gilead. However, Boston-based ICER suggested a lower price range of around $2,520 to $2,800, if steroid dexamethasone were to be cleared for use in COVID-19. The cheap and widely used steroid was found to reduce death rates in severely ill patients in a study earlier this month.

What Gilead could charge for remdesivir in the United States after its pledged donations are used up has been a topic of intense debate, with experts suggesting that Gilead would need to avoid the appearance of taking advantage of a health crisis for profits. Remdesivir reduced hospital stays by 31%, compared to a placebo, in a clinical trial released in late April.

Gilead said it was reviewing the full report by ICER to understand what factors were considered. "Post-donation, we are committed to making remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world," a Gilead spokesman said in an email.

Wall Street analysts say the drug could generate billions of dollars in revenue over the next couple of years, assuming the pandemic continues. Earlier this week, Gilead said it expects to be able to supply enough remdesivir by year-end to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients.

The drugmaker has signed licensing agreements with a bevy of Indian drugmakers including Cipla Ltd and Hetero Labs Ltd. Cipla's version is priced at 5,000 Indian rupees ($66.09), while Hetero Lab's version is priced at 5,400 rupees. ($1 = 75.6500 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder sign G Dort to multi-year contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract, general manager Sam Presti said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. The 6-foot-3 rookie has appeared in 29 games 21 starts this season, averaging 6.2 points and...

Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap among ambassadors for a downsized TIFF 2020

Indian star Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of a slimmed down Toronto International Film Festival TIFF this year. The festival, slated to run from Sep...

Gabon lawmakers vote to decriminalize homosexuality

Lawmakers in Gabons lower house of parliament voted to decriminalize homosexuality, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to reverse a law that punishes sexual relations between people of the same sex.In the vote late on T...

3,788 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 70K; death toll rises to 2,365

Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said. With this, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai to become the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020