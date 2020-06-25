Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Coronavirus outbreak at Orenburg deals Russian league new setback

Orenburg, who face Krasnodar on Saturday, did not say which of their players had caught the virus, but that the whole squad had tested negative ahead of Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow. The Russian top flight has got off to a faltering start since it resumed matches after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stop play.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:23 IST
Soccer-Coronavirus outbreak at Orenburg deals Russian league new setback

Russian top-flight team Orenburg said on Thursday six of its players and two team staff had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, in a fresh setback for the Russian Premier League that resumed play last week. Orenburg, who face Krasnodar on Saturday, did not say which of their players had caught the virus, but that the whole squad had tested negative ahead of Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Russian top flight has got off to a faltering start since it resumed matches after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stop play. Rostov were routed 10-1 on Friday by relegation-threatened Sochi after they were forced to field youth players because their whole first-team squad was in quarantine.

Another game between Dinamo Moscow and Krasnodar planned for last Sunday was pushed back to next month because the former club's players had fallen ill. The Premier League said Orenburg's sick players had been isolated and that local authorities in the region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan were working to establish how they caught the virus.

Russia, which has a population of around 145 million, has reported the world's third largest tally of coronavirus infections. Officials began rapidly easing lockdown restrictions earlier this month.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using a banned chokehold to arrest a man on a city bo...

Western, Arab states pledge $1.5 billion for Sudan's troubled transition

Western and Arab countries pledged 1.5 billion at a conference hosted by Germany to help Sudan ease an economic crisis hampering its transition towards democracy after the fall of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The European Union pledged...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.The payments company filed for insolvency at a Munich court ...

DBE takes responsibility to manage public schooling seriously: Motshekga

The Department of Basic Education says while the decision to reopen schools was not taken lightly, as it tries to save what is left of the academic year, it is not going to gamble with human lives.During the virtual ministerial briefing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020