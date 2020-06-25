6 more cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram; total recoveries 30

Six more people have been cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 30, an official said on Thursday. With this development, 115 of the 145 cases in the state are active, he said.

Three of the recovered persons are from Kolasib while two are from Aizawl and one is from Khawzawl district, the official said, adding they have been advised one-week self- monitoring at home. Eight more patients in Lawngtlai district have also tested negative for COVID-19 twice and they will be discharged from hospitals on Friday, he said.

They will be officially declared as recovered from COVID-19 once they are discharged from the hospitals, the official said. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the state on Thursday as results of all the 1,186 samples tested at Zoram Medical College and Lunglei Civil Hospital returned negative for the infection, he said.