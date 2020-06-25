Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil university in talks to test Italian coronavirus vaccine

The Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) is in talks to test a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Italian researchers, the dean of the Brazilian university told Reuters. With the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil has become a key front in the global race for a vaccine, as vaccine clinical trials are likely to yield results faster in places where the virus is widespread.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:25 IST
Brazil university in talks to test Italian coronavirus vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) is in talks to test a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Italian researchers, the dean of the Brazilian university told Reuters.

With the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, Brazil has become a key front in the global race for a vaccine, as vaccine clinical trials are likely to yield results faster in places where the virus is widespread. "We are already in advanced discussions with Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute," Unifesp President Soraya Smaili said in an interview on Wednesday. "We expect to bring it here, the accord is already moving forward and we'll be able to do a lot of studies with this vaccine."

The Italian researchers want to conduct midstage trials and final Phase III studies involving thousands of subjects in Brazil, Smaili said. The Lazzaro Spallanzani institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the weekend, Unifesp began clinical trials of a vaccine developed by Oxford University with support from AstraZeneca Plc . Brazil's government is nearing an agreement to eventually produce that vaccine. Unifesp is also working on early development of a Brazilian vaccine led by the University of Sao Paulo, a separate university with ties to the state government.

There are no approved vaccines to prevent infection by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 9.4 million people and killed nearly 500,000 worldwide, including more than 53,000 virus-related fatalities in Brazil. Smaili said trial of the Oxford vaccine will involved 2,000 people in Sao Paulo, and preliminary results may be available within six months.

Sao Paulo research institute Butantan is set to begin trials next month of another potential vaccine, developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emirates will have to review strategy after coronavirus pandemic - COO

Gulf airline Emirates needs to redefine its strategy after the coronavirus pandemic brought global aviation to a near halt, its chief operating officer said on Thursday, flagging an increased focus on bringing more visitors to Dubai.The gro...

Cuomo says New York 'bent the curve' as new COVID-19 cases keep rising in other states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated a new milestone of declining coronavirus hospitalizations in his state on Thursday as the number of new cases elsewhere in the United States kept climbing, especially in the West and South.More than...

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypts few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges. Nora Younis, editor of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020