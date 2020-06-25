Three more COVID-19 patients die din J-K; toll reaches 91

Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, raising the toll in the union territory to 91, officials said on Thursday. While two deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley, another patient passed away in the Jammu region, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from the Nasrullah Pora area of Budgam in central Kashmir died at around 5.20 pm at SKIMS hospital here, with the cause of the death being the cardiopulmonary arrest, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 13 as a COVID-19 positive case. She was also suffering from hypertension, chronic kidney disease with Sheehan’s syndrome, a health condition specific to women who have experienced heavy bleeding before or after childbirth.

Earlier, a sample of a patient returned positive for the coronavirus two days after his death and subsequent burial, the officials said The 75-year-old man from the Mehjoor Nagar area of the city was admitted to SMHS hospital on June 22 and his swab sample was taken the same day, they said. The patient died in the early hours of Tuesday and his sample returned as positive late Wednesday night, they added.

The third death took place in the Poonch area of the Jammu region -- taking the number of fatalities to 91, the officials said..