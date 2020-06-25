Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to lift travel curbs on European countries, with conditions

From mid-July Norwegians will be able to travel to all countries in the European Economic Area or Schengen without undergoing a ten-day quarantine upon return - but only if these countries respect certain criteria set by Norwegian health authorities. They include that the number of positive COVID-19 tests done in a country in the last 14 days is below 5% of total tests.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:08 IST
Norway to lift travel curbs on European countries, with conditions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from European countries that meet criteria regarding their COVID-19 situation from July 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone, currently has some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe.

"We must strike a balance that gives us the most possible safety with the least possible risk of infections," Solberg told reporters. From mid-July Norwegians will be able to travel to all countries in the European Economic Area or Schengen without undergoing a ten-day quarantine upon return - but only if these countries respect certain criteria set by Norwegian health authorities.

They include that the number of positive COVID-19 tests done in a country in the last 14 days is below 5% of total tests. Likewise, European nationals will be able to travel to Norway without undergoing a ten-day quarantine.

The list of countries, yet to be established, will be based on criteria Norway has fixed for travel to and from its Nordic neighbors and will be renewed every 14 days. Since June 15, citizens and foreign residents of Denmark, Iceland, Finland and the Swedish island of Gotland have been allowed to enter Norway, and without undergoing quarantine.

People from mainland Sweden are not allowed into the country given the higher number of infections there. On Thursday, the whole of Sweden, including Gotland, is now restricted for travel from Norway, an updated map by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health showed.

Norway moved early to impose a lockdown in mid-March and was able to begin lifting restrictions after Easter. The main restriction still in place is a ban on gatherings of more than 200 people. Norway, with a population of 5.4 million, had confirmed a total of 8,793 COVID-19 cases, with 249 deaths, as of Thursday.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Lightening kills 24 in UP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

At least 24 people died while 12 were injured in the different parts of the state due to lightning, according to a release by states Information and Public Relation Department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announ...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup: AFP News Agency

According to reports by AFP News Agency, Australia and New Zealand will host 2023 Womens World Cup.Furher details awaited....

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020