Madhya Pradesh Health Minister inspects Aurobindo Hospital's COVID-19 care centre in Indore

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister inspected Aurobindo Hospital's COVID-19 care centre on Thursday. Speaking to the media about the COVID-19 situation in Indore, Mishra said, " If we compare Indore with Delhi and Mumbai, we find how different governments work. I am not praising any BJP government, but wherever there is a BJP government there the situation is under control. I am also not criticising other parties, but it is true that there is a lack of beds in Delhi, there is not much management of ICUs, and there are not many ventilators as compared to the number of patients in Delhi."

"In Mumbai also, there is no control. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan worked and held meetings for hours. Indore's recovery rate has gone up and it is 74 per cent," he said. "I have directed to get Coronavirus sample test reports within 24 hours so that the treatment of patients starts immediately. As compared to India, the recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is 78 per cent," Mishra said.

"We have 2,574 active cases in the state and the beds available are 20,000. In Indore, 80 per cent of beds are empty. I am saying this just to let people know that this is how preparations are done," he added. (ANI)