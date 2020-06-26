Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB releases $12.2m grant to help Tonga’s COVID-19 response and economic recovery

A state of emergency was declared in Tonga on 20 March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health emergency and closure of its borders have put pressure on Tonga’s health systems and the broader economy.

ADB | Nuku’Alofa | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:51 IST
ADB releases $12.2m grant to help Tonga’s COVID-19 response and economic recovery
The government has announced a 60 million pa’anga short-term assistance program—the Economic and Social Stimulus Package—to combat COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced the release of a $12.2 million (27.67 million Tonga pa'anga) grant from its Asian Development Fund to help finance the Government of Tonga's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and support the country's long-term economic recovery.

A state of emergency was declared in Tonga on 20 March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health emergency and closure of its borders have put pressure on Tonga's health systems and the broader economy. The government has announced a 60 million pa'anga short-term assistance program—the Economic and Social Stimulus Package—to combat COVID-19.

"This ADB-supported program will help limit the adverse social and economic impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and builds on previous policy-based operations to strengthen Tonga's macroeconomic resilience," said ADB's Public Management Economist from its Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji James Webb.

ADB's assistance is policy-based, meaning the funds are released as budget support once policy actions outlined in the program are successfully completed.

Tonga is presently free of COVID-19 cases, but the first reform area of the program will help fund the management and control of the pandemic and help mitigate the immediate impact on the government's fiscal sustainability. Other policy actions will help build macroeconomic resilience by addressing sources of fiscal risk.

The second reform area supports vulnerable households and guards against the immediate effects of employment and loss of income for those in the private sector. This reform area will also strengthen public service management and expand the labour supply into semi-skilled opportunities. This will lessen the impacts of future economic shocks by diversifying sources of remitted income and increasing the financial capacity of households.

This is ADB's second round of assistance to Tonga to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. On 16 April, ADB announced a $6 million grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 2) to help finance the country's response to COVID-19.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic aid watchdog steps into partisan war over bailouts

Brian Miller would have one of the toughest jobs in Washington even without the cutthroat politics all around him. As Americas inspector general for pandemic relief, hes charged with rooting out fraud in the spending of trillions of dollars...

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India soon: Expected date, price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4s highly anticipated successor, the Mi Smart Band 5, was launched earlier this month in mainland China. Now, the product with the model number XMSH10HM has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS website whi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Texas pauses reopeningThe governor of Texas temporarily halted the states reopening as COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations surged and the United States set a record for a one-...

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow the elimination of the citys police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyds death but far from assured...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020