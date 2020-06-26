Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:06 IST
Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.

"He has tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to be discharged shortly," a source said. Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

