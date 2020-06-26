Left Menu
COVID-19: Haryana govt caps treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana government on Friday fixed the rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals/medical colleges across the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Friday fixed the rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals/medical colleges across the state. The government stated that no hospital or medical college shall charge any amount in excess of what is prescribed in the order.

"The state government is making all efforts to make healthcare accessible to general public and providing free testing and treatment in government hospitals across the State. However, the disparity in the charges across various private hospitals is hampering egalitarian and equal access for inpatient hospital care. Therefore, the rates of various facilities in private hospitals/medical colleges need to be standardized for COVID-19 patients," read the order. For non-NABH accredited hospitals, Rs 8,000 has been fixed for Isolation beds (including supportive care and oxygen), while Rs 13,000 has been fixed for ICU without ventilator care and Rs 15,000 for ICU with ventilator care (non-invasive/invasive).

On the other hand, for JCI/NABH accredited hospitals, Rs 10,000 has been fixed for Isolation beds (including supportive care and oxygen), Rs 15,000 for ICU without ventilator care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care (non-invasive/invasive).The hospital rates are for per patient per day. The order stated, "The prescribed rates shall be all inclusive as a package. The rates will include, but be not limited to, charges such as, all lab investigations, radiological diagnostics, monitoring charges, drugs, consumables including PPE/masks/gloves etc, doctor's visit/consultation, nursing care, physiotherapy, procedural charges, transfusion of blood and its components including blood grouping and cross match. However, this will not include the experimental therapies (Ramdesivir, etc)."

It further noted that these rates shall apply to paediatric patients as well. For pregnant women, costs of delivery (normal/C-section) and care of new born are not included in the package and may be charged by the hospital extra as per prevailing PMJAY rates of relevant packages.

The rates will not include the cost of COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well as IL-6 levels. The hospital shall not in any case compromise on the standards of treatment of the patient with COVID-19. (ANI)

