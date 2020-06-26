COVID-19 positive Telangana Head nurse dies

A head nurse working with a state-run hospital here died on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, a hospital official said. The nurse, who was due to retire this month-end, tested positive about 10 days ago, he said.

The woman, who had been on medical leave for about 20 days,is suspected to have contracted the virus when she attended a private function in a neighbouring district, he said. She was treated at the hospital for two days after she was found positive for COVID-19.

However, she was shifted to another government hospital asthe symptoms continued unabated and sugar levels were high, he said. The woman, who had comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, died today.

Meanwhile, about 20 healthcare personnel, including doctors and paramedical staff, have so far tested positive for COVID-19 at the state-run Gandhi hospital, according to a hospital official. He also said that there are around 50 patients whose family members have not come forward to take them home though the patients can be in home quarantine.

Family members have cited reasons such as residents not allowing a positive patient to return to the villages and presence of children at residences, for not taking them home, he added.