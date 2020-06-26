East Congo Ebola outbreak no longer an international emergency, says WHO

East Congo Ebola outbreak no longer an international emergency, says WHOReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:33 IST
The World Health Organization said on Friday that the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that was declared over on Thursday no longer constitutes an international public health emergency.
The WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern last July, about a year after it was first detected. The epidemic, the second-largest on record, saw 3,463 confirmed and probable cases and 2,277 deaths over two years.
