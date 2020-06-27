Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas and Florida crack down on bars, reversing coronavirus reopening

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 27-06-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 01:51 IST
Texas and Florida crack down on bars, reversing coronavirus reopening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With new coronavirus cases surging in Texas and Florida, officials on Friday ordered bars to close again and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants, setting back efforts to reopen their economies. Governor Greg Abbott gave bars in Texas until midday Friday to shut and ordered restaurants to reduce capacity, while Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation told bars to immediately stop serving alcohol on their premises.

The announcements marked a major step back by both states -two of the early drivers in attempts to re-open the economy - and an acknowledgment that infection figures had grown too worrisome to stand pat. Florida on Friday announced a startling 8,942 new COVID-19 cases. That number was a leap from the state's previous record of 5,511 new daily cases, reached on June 24. Total U.S. cases rose 40,751 on Thursday, a record daily increase.

Abbott, a Republican, also told restaurants to limit indoor capacity to 50%, from a previous 75%. Tish Keller owns the Triple J chophouse in downtown Lubbock. As she welcomed late lunch diners, she said Abbott's order was a brutal blow for her business.

"We were just getting to where we could pay the bills," she said. "Taking us back down to 50% capacity means we won't have enough business to pay staff, let alone the bills," Keller said she had no idea how long she could keep her doors open under the renewed restrictions and dreaded the thought of having to once again try to come back from operating at half occupancy.

The attempts by Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and other states at a more complete economic reopening have boomeranged in a resurgence of cases that is changing the nature of the pandemic and likely to test the strength of any broader economic rebound in the United States. Texas had been at the forefront of states peeling away restrictions designed to control the pandemic. It allowed bars to reopen in May when revelers flouting social distancing rules celebrated Memorial Day weekend.

It has since witnessed some of the biggest increases in new cases in the United States, reporting 5,996 on Thursday. The state has seen record numbers of hospitalizations in the last two weeks. "At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in a statement.

Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest death toll from the highly infections disease in the world. Despite the grim news from Texas, Florida and elsewhere, President Donald Trump said the United States was coming back from the coronavirus crisis, which has halted large parts of the economy and left millions jobless.

"We have a little work to do, and we'll get it done. We're having some very good numbers coming out in terms of the comeback, the comeback of our nation, and I think it's going very rapidly and it's going to be very good," he said at an event in the White House. Vice President Mike Pence said that in Texas and Florida "we're seeing more and more young people, under the age of 35, who are testing positive. In many cases they have no symptoms."

CUOMO CRITICISM New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday criticized states that reopened their economies before getting the coronavirus spread under control, saying there was "undeniable, irrefutable evidence" those states made a mistake.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told a briefing that states that followed guidance from the White House are now seeing a spike in cases, arguing that New York curbed the outbreak by taking what he called a scientific, rather than a political, approach. "What's going on in this country is now frightening and revealing at the same time," Cuomo said. "I say it is time to wake up, America, and look at the undeniable facts."

Initially, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, New York now has the lowest positive test rate in the country. Many of the states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions on residents and businesses are seeing rising numbers of infections and hospitalizations.

Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wyoming. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a powerful voice in the Texas Democratic Party, described Abbott's handling of the pandemic as "a disaster."

"At the beginning of May, the governor said, 'Hold my beer and let me take over. No more requirements, everybody do what you want to do.' It has been a disaster," Jenkins told reporters on a call.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Obscure Indian cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide

A little-known Indian IT firm offered its hacking services to help clients spy on more than 10,000 email accounts over a period of seven years.New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tyco...

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19 , the government said on Friday. Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be ea...

Pak anti-graft body files corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistans anti-graft body has filed a corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, JangGeo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman and two others in a land case in the Lahores accountability court. The National Accountabil...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020