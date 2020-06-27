Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas bar owners reel as governor orders them closed again, COVID-19 cases spike

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that Imperial County, east of Los Angeles, has become so overwhelmed by the virus that the state was recommending it issue a strict new stay-at-home order. Newsom also said that in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations he has paused allowing counties to further reopen their economies.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 03:51 IST
Texas bar owners reel as governor orders them closed again, COVID-19 cases spike

Texas and Florida, at the center of a new U.S. surge in coronavirus infections, on Friday took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses, ordering bars to close again and tightening rules on restaurants. Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars across Texas to close by mid-day and required restaurants to limit indoor seating capacity to 50%, while Florida state officials told bars to immediately stop serving alcohol on their premises.

The announcement stunned Texas bar owners who said Abbott, a Republican in his second term as governor, had given them only four hours notice that they had to close at noon. Mark Martinez, owner of a Lubbock beer garden, learned when friends texted him the news at around 8 a.m. "I spent thousands of dollars in inventory getting ready for this weekend. I could have really used that (money) for my rent, which is due next week," said Martinez, 44.

"We were just getting to where we could pay the bills," said Tish Keller, owner of the Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co. in downtown Lubbock. "Taking us back down to 50% capacity means we won't have enough business to pay staff, let alone the bills." Keller said she had no idea how long she could stay open under the new rules and dreaded trying to save her business from ruin twice in one year.

Florida issued its new rules after recording a startling 8,942 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, eclipsing the state's one-day record of 5,511 reached on June 24. California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that Imperial County, east of Los Angeles, has become so overwhelmed by the virus that the state was recommending it issue a strict new stay-at-home order.

Newsom also said that in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations he has paused allowing counties to further reopen their economies. MASKS IN ALASKA

Anchorage, Alaska Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an emergency order requiring residents to wear masks in public, indoor spaces after Alaska identified 836 cases as of Friday, with 387 of them in his city. Texas had been at the forefront of states peeling away restrictions designed to control the pandemic. It allowed bars to reopen in May, when revelers flouting social distancing rules celebrated Memorial Day weekend.

It has since witnessed some of the biggest increases in new cases in the United States, reporting 5,996 on Thursday. The state has also seen record numbers of hospitalizations in the last two weeks. Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the highly infections disease in the world.

Despite the grim news from Texas, Florida and elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United states was coming back from the coronavirus crisis, which has halted large parts of the economy and left millions jobless. "We have a little work to do, and we'll get it done. We're having some very good numbers coming out in terms of the comeback, the comeback of our nation, and I think it's going very rapidly and it's going to be very good," he said at an event in the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence said that in Texas and Florida "we're seeing more and more young people, under the age of 35, who are testing positive. In many cases they have no symptoms." Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Na'Vi, Virtus.pro rally to advance in WePlay! Clutch Island

Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro came from behind to record tight victories Friday and move within one win of a place in the We Play Clutch Island championship match. NaVi edged Nemiga Gaming 2-1, dropping the first map before taking the second...

Three dead after warehouse shooting in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer shot and killed two co-workers and wounded a third on Friday at the companys warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, and was later found dead, apparently of suicide, in his own vehicle, police said...

Doping-Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding.In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of Nation...

Pistons sign injury-prone C Patton

The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, though terms of the deal werent disclosed. Patton, 23, was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NBA draft but hasnt panned out. He has averages of 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in nine N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020