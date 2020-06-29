FACTBOX-Prominent deaths linked to COVID-19

One of the patriarchs of jazz. Libya's rebel prime minister. The Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus. Below is a list of some of the prominent people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19. Patricia Bosworth, the U.S. writer and actor who starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story" in 1959, died on April 2, aged 86.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, a stalwart of British comedy best known for the 1970s TV show "The Goodies", died on April 12, aged 79. Manu Dibango, the Cameroon-born singer and saxophonist who recorded the hit track "Soul Makossa" in 1972, died in France on March 24, aged 86.

Pape Diouf, the former president of Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille, died aged 68 on March 31. The Senegalese national who moved to Marseille as a teenager died in Dakar. Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died aged 100 on May 19 at a Minnesota nursing home.

Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the British rock group The Stranglers died on May 3, aged 71. He wrote the music for "Golden Brown" , the band's biggest hit. Roy Horn, the magician who starred alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died on May 8, aged 75.

Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died in Cairo on April 5. He was interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012. Lee Konitz, the U.S. saxophonist who pioneered "cool" jazz, died on April 15, aged 92. He cut albums with Miles Davis, pianist Bill Evans, sax player Gerry Mulligan and bassist Charles Mingus among many others.

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease, died on Feb 7. The ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Ellis Marsalis, one of the patriarchs of jazz as the father of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason and a great pianist in his own right, died on April 1 aged 85.

Terrence McNally, the Tony award-winning playwright known for plays including "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and the musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman", died on March 24, aged 81. John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7, aged 73.

Sergio Rossi, the Italian luxury shoemaker, died on April 2. He was in his 80s. Luis Sepúlveda, the Chilean author best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories", died in Spain on April 16, aged 70.

Ken Shimura, one of Japan's best-known comedians, died on March 29, aged 70. (Compiled by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Mike Collett-White)