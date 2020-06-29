COVID-19 patient in Telangana sends "selfie video" alleging

A 34-year old COVID-19 positive patient sent a purported selfie-video from his hospital bed here to his father alleging negligence in treatment and died later, but authorities rejected the charge, saying he suffered a fatal heart attack. "Though I said I am not able to breath, they did not listen and .stopped it has been three hours. I am not able to breathe. Heartbeat has stopped and only lungs are working.

Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy, the man said in the short video which went viralonsocial media. Officials said the man died of heart attack on June 26 two days after he was admitted to the state-run hospital with some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Asserting that the man was provided oxygen and treatment, Telangana Health MinisterE Rajender on Monday described as "unfair campaign" on the social media showing government hospitals in poor light when thousands of patients were cured by them. When contacted, a hospital official said there was no deficiency in treatment and that the man in the video, died in spite of the treatment.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 24 after testing positive for COVID-19 and oxygen was provided to him continuously, the official said on Sunday. He said patient would continue to have breathlessness if issues related to heart were involved.

The man died despite the required treatment, he said, adding sudden death can happen in such cases. Rejinder lamented 'campaign' showing government hospitals in poor light, saying it would hurt the morale of the staff.

I appeal that the morale of government hospitals and staff at government hospitals should not be hurt by highlighting isolated incidents of deaths of persons who already have different health problems or those whose condition turned acute for differentreasons, while thousands are saved, he told reporters here. He said arrangements were being made to provide oxygen facility to 10,000 beds and there was no shortage of beds.

He said internet and phone facility was provided to COVID-19 patients in isolation in hospitals so that they can remain in touch with their family members and it should not be misused. The patient in question came to the government hospital after visiting various hospitals and treatment was given to him by providing oxygen, he said.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he has complained to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) about the incident..