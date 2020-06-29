Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient in Telangana sends "selfie video" alleging

Officials said the man died of heart attack on June 26 two days after he was admitted to the state-run hospital with some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. Asserting that the man was provided oxygen and treatment, Telangana Health MinisterE Rajender on Monday described as "unfair campaign" on the social media showing government hospitals in poor light when thousands of patients were cured by them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:20 IST
COVID-19 patient in Telangana sends "selfie video" alleging

A 34-year old COVID-19 positive patient sent a purported selfie-video from his hospital bed here to his father alleging negligence in treatment and died later, but authorities rejected the charge, saying he suffered a fatal heart attack. "Though I said I am not able to breath, they did not listen and .stopped it has been three hours. I am not able to breathe. Heartbeat has stopped and only lungs are working.

Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy, the man said in the short video which went viralonsocial media. Officials said the man died of heart attack on June 26 two days after he was admitted to the state-run hospital with some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Asserting that the man was provided oxygen and treatment, Telangana Health MinisterE Rajender on Monday described as "unfair campaign" on the social media showing government hospitals in poor light when thousands of patients were cured by them. When contacted, a hospital official said there was no deficiency in treatment and that the man in the video, died in spite of the treatment.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 24 after testing positive for COVID-19 and oxygen was provided to him continuously, the official said on Sunday. He said patient would continue to have breathlessness if issues related to heart were involved.

The man died despite the required treatment, he said, adding sudden death can happen in such cases. Rejinder lamented 'campaign' showing government hospitals in poor light, saying it would hurt the morale of the staff.

I appeal that the morale of government hospitals and staff at government hospitals should not be hurt by highlighting isolated incidents of deaths of persons who already have different health problems or those whose condition turned acute for differentreasons, while thousands are saved, he told reporters here. He said arrangements were being made to provide oxygen facility to 10,000 beds and there was no shortage of beds.

He said internet and phone facility was provided to COVID-19 patients in isolation in hospitals so that they can remain in touch with their family members and it should not be misused. The patient in question came to the government hospital after visiting various hospitals and treatment was given to him by providing oxygen, he said.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said he has complained to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) about the incident..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence shows Russian bounties led to U.S. troop deaths -reports

Russian bounty offers to Taliban militants led to the deaths of several U.S. soldiers according to U.S. intelligence agencies, the Washington Post reported, and Congress on Monday demanded more information about the reports. It was unclear ...

ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs 18 cr MGNREGA funds in J'khand

The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.&#160; The official, R...

Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

As many as 3,949 new COVID-19 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 86,224, according to the health department. Out of the total number, 47,749 have been dischar...

Talbros Automotive bags orders worth Rs 234 crore

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive on Monday said it has&#160;bagged orders worth of Rs 234 crore, which will span over a period of five years. The orders, which are for both global and domestic OEMs across segments, are expected to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020