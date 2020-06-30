U.S. still poised for V-shaped recovery despite reopening setbacks -Trump adviser
"At the moment, the story looks very good. We're set for a V-shaped recovery," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 01:36 IST
The U.S. economy still appears headed for a "V"-shaped recovery despite some setbacks in efforts to reopen state economies that had been shuttered for the coronavirus, a top White House adviser said on Monday.
"At the moment, the story looks very good. We're set for a V-shaped recovery," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC. "Might it change? Yes, it might and we'll be looking very, very carefully at this."
