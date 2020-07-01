Goa minister thanks doctors for service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Raneon Wednesday praised doctors who are at the frontline in thefight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Taking to Twitter on National Doctor's Day, which isobserved on July 1, Rane thanked medical practitioners fortheir dedication and commitment during the health crisis

"On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay, I express myprofound gratitude to the doctors' fraternity. I am proud ofour doctors who are doing a commendable job at the frontlineas they fight the menace of #COVID19. Goa salutes you for yourdedication and commitment," the minister tweeted.