Goa minister thanks doctors for service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Raneon Wednesday praised doctors who are at the frontline in thefight against the COVID-19 pandemic Taking to Twitter on National Doctor's Day, which isobserved on July 1, Rane thanked medical practitioners fortheir dedication and commitment during the health crisis "On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay, I express myprofound gratitude to the doctors' fraternity.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:20 IST
Goa minister thanks doctors for service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Raneon Wednesday praised doctors who are at the frontline in thefight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Taking to Twitter on National Doctor's Day, which isobserved on July 1, Rane thanked medical practitioners fortheir dedication and commitment during the health crisis

"On the occasion of #NationalDoctorsDay, I express myprofound gratitude to the doctors' fraternity. I am proud ofour doctors who are doing a commendable job at the frontlineas they fight the menace of #COVID19. Goa salutes you for yourdedication and commitment," the minister tweeted.

