Spain, Portugal open border to tourism after 3-month coronavirus closure
All other travel restrictions within the European Union were lifted last week. "Our shared prosperity and common destiny within the European project depend on this border being open," Costa tweeted earlier on Wednesday.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:29 IST
Spain and Portugal's prime ministers on Wednesday officially reopened their joint border to all travelers after a three-month closure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In the presence of Spain's King Felipe and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa solemnly opened the border. All other travel restrictions within the European Union were lifted last week.
"Our shared prosperity and common destiny within the European project depend on this border being open," Costa tweeted earlier on Wednesday. "The pandemic offered us a new vision of the past we do not want to come back to a continent with closed borders."
