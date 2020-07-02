Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. delays American diplomats' return to China amid concerns over coronavirus testing, quarantine

Five months after the coronavirus epidemic forced the evacuation of some 1,300 U.S. diplomats and family members from China, Washington and Beijing remain locked in negotiations over conditions for their return, according to more than a dozen internal State Department emails seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. The impasse comes as the pandemic intensifies in many parts of the world, including the United States, with the global tally this week topping 10 million cases and half a million deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. delays American diplomats' return to China amid concerns over coronavirus testing, quarantine

The United States has postponed flights for dozens of American diplomats who had planned to return to China later this month, after failing to reach agreement with Beijing over issues including COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Five months after the coronavirus epidemic forced the evacuation of some 1,300 U.S. diplomats and family members from China, Washington and Beijing remain locked in negotiations over conditions for their return, according to more than a dozen internal State Department emails seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.

The impasse comes as the pandemic intensifies in many parts of the world, including the United States, with the global tally this week topping 10 million cases and half a million deaths. It also comes as relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to their lowest in decades over issues including China's handling of the pandemic, bilateral trade and a new security law for Hong Kong.

In a previously unreported June 30 email, Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, told the mission staff that two charter flights for diplomats returning to Shanghai and Tianjin planned for July 8 and July 10 respectively had been scrapped and would be rescheduled. "Protecting the health and safety of our community remains our guiding principle and our top priority in this unprecedented situation," Branstad wrote. "This means that flight plans will not be confirmed until we have reached an agreement that meets these goals."

The State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the flight cancellations. In an emailed response to Reuters questions, the department did not specifically discuss negotiations with Beijing, but said: "Mission China and the Department have engaged with Chinese authorities at both the Central Government and the local level to receive assurances of the safe and orderly return of our employees and family."

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there had been close communication regarding the return of U.S. diplomats to China. "The virus is still spreading overseas and China continues to be under a fair amount of pressure to prevent the import of cases from overseas," the spokesperson said in fax response to Reuters' questions.

"The epidemic control measures for the diplomatic corps in China are applied equally across the board. China strives to preserve its hard-won achievement in countering the virus together with the diplomatic corps, and to provide good conditions and a good living environment for everyone to work and live in China." At a virtual town hall late on Wednesday with staff of U.S. China mission, Branstad and other senior officials acknowledged talks with the Chinese have been testy but said unless Washington's criteria are met, U.S. diplomats won't be returning.

"Part of the reason that negotiations have been so tough on this and other issues, is because the Department is committed to protecting the rights of our official community...So we're only prepared to restore our community when we have the assurances from the host government," said Kevin Blackstone, executive director at Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, according to a recording reviewd by Reuters. 'SIGNIFICANT LOGISTICAL HURDLES'

People familiar with the matter say Washington and Beijing have not been able to overcome the "significant logistical hurdles", including the lack of an agreement on Chinese testing and quarantine procedures for diplomats and families that were cited in a May 28 State Department email to China staff. Diplomats say agreeing to be tested contravenes the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. While an internal State Department guideline dated June 17 says it has approved a plan that includes testing under Chinese procedures upon arrival, sources familiar with the matter say the agency does not want to waive the diplomatic inviolability of staff and is still negotiating with Chinese authorities on the issue.

Several diplomats were most worried at the possibility of parents being separated from their children if some family members tested positive. "This essentially puts us at the mercy of the Chinese government, with whom tensions have run extremely high," a U.S. diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters while preparing to return to work in China.

"We are in a situation where officers are being forced to decide between being separated from their families or bringing them into a potentially dangerous situation," the diplomat said. The experiences of diplomats taking the first and so far only flight back to China, to Tianjin in late May, had concerned some others planning to return, several diplomatic sources said.

Around 60 passengers of "Flight One" were met by more than 150 Chinese officials in HAZMAT suits who directed them for COVID-19 testing. Swabs were taken by U.S. medical officials, with the tests conducted by Chinese labs, diplomatic sources familiar with the process said. Diplomats were questioned by Chinese authorities about their social activities - whether they ate at a restaurant or attended social gatherings - prior to their flight. They were then ushered into a VIP lounge to wait some 10 hours for their test results before they could leave.

Uncertainty about returning has been magnified by regulations that cap the amount of time the State Department can cover the expenses of diplomats evacuated from their posts. "A lot of people don't feel like going back, but after 180 days, you're out of options," said another foreign service officer familiar with the matter. "Basically your choice is to curtail your job and choose a different assignment."

A State Department spokeswoman acknowledged that 180 days was the limit for evacuees to receive allowances, and said the agency continued to "assess options on how best to protect and support employees and family members in China and across the globe."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020