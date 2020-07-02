UK furlough scheme cannot continue forever, PM Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the job-supporting furlough scheme cannot be extended because it is not - in the long term - healthy for the economy or employees. "I think people need to recognise that the particular restrictions that furlough places on you are not, in the long-term, healthy either for the economy or for you as an employee."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the job-supporting furlough scheme cannot be extended because it is not - in the long term - healthy for the economy or employees. Britain's finance ministry said earlier this week it had spent more than 25 billion pounds ($30.72 billion) on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.3 million jobs.
"I've got to be very, very blunt with you," he said in an interview with the Evening Standard newspaper. "I think people need to recognise that the particular restrictions that furlough places on you are not, in the long-term, healthy either for the economy or for you as an employee."
