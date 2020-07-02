Left Menu
Punjab CM releases COVID -19 manual for health workers

Describing the manual as a force multiplier for his government's 'Mission Fateh', the chief minister said it will serve as a bridge between the national protocol and the state's requirements on COVID management. It will give healthcare providers dealing with the care and management of coronavirus positive patients easy access to the tools needed for better handling of the pandemic, Singh said in an official release here.

Punjab CM releases COVID -19 manual for health workers
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday released a COVID-19 manual as a single reference point for all healthcare providers. The Punjab COVID-19 clinical management manual has an overall aim of reducing the mortality rate through a cohesive and coordinated approach dealing with all facets of the pandemic, said an official release. Describing the manual as a force multiplier for his government's 'Mission Fateh', the chief minister said it will serve as a bridge between the national protocol and the state's requirements on COVID management.

It will give healthcare providers dealing with the care and management of coronavirus positive patients easy access to the tools needed for better handling of the pandemic, Singh said in an official release here. The manual incorporates easy to understand audio visual aids, color coded assessment tools, and referral criteria based on practical experiences, along with best practices in the clinical management of COVID positive patients.

It caters to the treatment needs of all COVID cases - from mild and moderate to severe. For mild cases, it incorporates a self-assessment questionnaire and home-based tests to assess the progress of asymptomatic patients in home isolation, said the release. It carries an updated list of dedicated experts available in every district to assist the district medical team in dealing with cases which require expert care, to keep fatality as low as possible.

