Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Happy hypoxia' condition in COVID-19 patients decoded

The study included 16 COVID-19 patients with very low levels of oxygen -- as low as 50 per cent compared to normal blood oxygen saturation between 95 and 100 per cent -- without shortness of breath or dyspnea. The researchers found that "several pathophysiological mechanisms account for most, if not all, cases of silent hypoxemia." This includes the initial assessment of a patient's oxygen level with a pulse oximeter, they said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:12 IST
'Happy hypoxia' condition in COVID-19 patients decoded
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have found a possible explanation for why some COVID-19 patients experience extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, known as happy hypoxia, but no signs of difficulty in breathing. The new understanding of the condition, also known as silent hypoxemia, could prevent unnecessary intubation and ventilation in patients during the current and expected the second wave of coronavirus, according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Intubation is the process of inserting a tube, called an endotracheal tube (ET), through the mouth and then into the airway. It is done so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing. Happy hypoxia "is especially bewildering to physicians as it defies basic biology," said Martin J. Tobin, a professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in the US.

"In some instances, the patient is comfortable and using a phone at a point when the physician is about to insert a breathing (endotracheal) tube and connect the patient to a mechanical ventilator which while potentially lifesaving carries its own set of risks," said Tobin. The study included 16 COVID-19 patients with very low levels of oxygen as low as 50 percent compared to normal blood oxygen saturation between 95 and 100 percent without shortness of breath or dyspnea.

The researchers found that "several pathophysiological mechanisms account for most, if not all, cases of silent hypoxemia." This includes the initial assessment of a patient's oxygen level with a pulse oximeter, they said. "While a pulse oximeter is remarkably accurate when oxygen readings are high, it markedly exaggerates the severity of low levels of oxygen when readings are low," said Tobin.

He noted that another factor is how the brain responds to low levels of oxygen. "As oxygen levels drop in patients with COVID-19, the brain does not respond until oxygen falls to very low levels at which point a patient typically becomes short of breath," said Tobin.

In addition, more than half of the patients had low levels of carbon dioxide, which may diminish the impact of an extremely low oxygen level, the researchers said. "It is also possible that the coronavirus is exerting a peculiar action on how the body senses low levels of oxygen," said Tobin, which could be linked to the lack of smell, experienced by two-thirds of COVID-19 patients.

While acknowledging that further research is needed, the study concludes that "features about COVID-19 that physicians find baffling become less strange when viewed in the light of long-established principles of respiratory physiology." "This new information may help to avoid unnecessary endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation, which presents risks when the ongoing and much anticipated second wave of COVID-19 emerges," said Tobin.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the countrys largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North...

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases; tally 232

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 37 more people, including an NDRF staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the states tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health of...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Englands coronavirus quarantine rules for more than 50 countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy is to end, the British government said on Friday, allowing millions of holidaymakers to head to Europes beaches for a summer break. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020