Scotland likely to agree UK's list of low-risk travel countries - Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon criticized the British government on Friday for "shambolic" decision making on opening up to international travel but said it was likely Scotland would agree with the London government's list of low-risk countries. "It is likely, very likely, that we will be able to agree on the list of countries that the UK has categorized as low risk, although we will need to do a proper assessment of that," Sturgeon said, adding that there was greater difficulty over so-called medium-risk countries.

Sturgeon said the list of countries the London government tried to get Scotland's devolved government to agree to on Thursday was different from the list of countries presented on Friday. "When so much is at stake as it right now we can't allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of another government's, to be quite frank about it, shambolic decision-making process," Sturgeon said.

"We've often had limited or no notice of the UK's proposals and that matters because some of the judgments involved here are difficult and complex," Sturgeon said of the decisions made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on travel.