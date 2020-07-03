Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said it would be unwise to predict when a vaccine could be ready against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than half a million people. While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year's end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the U.N. journalists' association ACANU in Geneva.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:49 IST
WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) should soon get results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. "Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial," he told a news briefing, referring to clinical studies the U.N. agency is conducting.

"We expect interim results within the next two weeks." The Solidarity Trial started out in five parts looking at possible treatment approaches to COVID-19: standard care; remdesivir; the anti-malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, hydroxychloroquine; the HIV drugs lopinavir/ritonavir; and lopanivir/ritonavir combined with interferon.

Earlier this month, it stopped the arm testing hydroxychloroquine, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease, but more work is still needed to see whether it may be effective as preventative medicine. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program, said it would be unwise to predict when a vaccine could be ready against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than half a million people.

While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year's end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the U.N. journalists' association ACANU in Geneva. There is no proven vaccine against the disease now, while 18 potential candidates are being tested on humans.

WHO officials defended their response to the virus that emerged in China last year, saying they had been driven by the science as it developed. Ryan said what he regretted was that global supply chains had broken, depriving medical staff of protective equipment. "I regret that there wasn't fair, accessible access to COVID tools. I regret that some countries had more than others, and I regret that front-line workers died because of (that)," he said.

He urged countries to get on with identifying new clusters of cases, tracking down infected people and isolating them to help break the transmission chain. "People who sit around coffee tables and speculate and talk (about transmission) don't achieve anything. People who go after the virus achieve things," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...

Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai

A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night.The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumba...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a thorough review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for ...

Combat COVID-19: Jyotiradtiya Scindia urges people to wear masks, wash hands

BJP MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Friday urged people to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks, and washing and sanitising hands in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. While addressing citizens of the state virtually on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020