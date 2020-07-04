Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says
Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:44 IST
Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported. Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's night spots.
Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts. Japan's infection rates remain far below many other countries but the rising number of cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.
ALSO READ
Paes ready with his 'new version' but concerned about Tokyo Games
Vande Bharat Mission: Third Air India flight with 222 Indians takes off from Tokyo
Vande Bharat flight with 223 Indians departs from Tokyo
Office cluster pushes Tokyo coronavirus cases to 1-1/2-month high - governor says
Japan may consider first-strike alternative to Aegis Ashore by October-NHK