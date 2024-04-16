Left Menu

India will improve Tokyo tally in Paris Olympics, government nurturing sports: World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav

Over the past few editions, the participation of Indian athletes at the Olympics has steadily increased

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:45 IST
India will improve Tokyo tally in Paris Olympics, government nurturing sports: World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav
Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma (Image: Gaurav Sharma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma believes that India will win a rich haul of medals at the Paris Olympics, following the support and foreign exposure provided to athletes by the Central government in recent years. "Time has changed. India is doing good in sports and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Athletes get foreign exposure, diet, training facilities from the government and I believe our sports persons will win a good number of medals in Paris (Olympics), breaking Tokyo's record," Sharma told the media on Monday.

"There was a time when athletes used to complain about facilities but this government has sorted out these problems and it is very serious about making India a global sports powerhouse. Tournaments at the grassroots level like Khelo India have also provided a platform to young athletes, which eventually is going to help the nation in mega sporting spectacles," Gaurav said. Over the past few editions, the participation of Indian athletes at the Olympics has steadily increased.

At Tokyo 2020, the Indian contingent was made up of 124 athletes, the largest that the country had sent to the Games. India also bagged seven medals, their biggest haul in a single Olympics - including Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw. This year, the country will expect more athletes to qualify and increase the Tokyo Olympics medal haul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024