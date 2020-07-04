Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC sets up mobile vans to provide non-COVID healthcare service

These vans have an Ayush doctor, paramedic and nursing staff along with local medical officer from Urban Health Centre of AMC," the ministry said in a statement. These vans have been visiting various areas and providing OPD services for non-COVID essential services and field medical consultations to people all over Ahmedabad at their doorsteps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:11 IST
AMC sets up mobile vans to provide non-COVID healthcare service

While COVID-19 healthcare services are being taken up on priority during the ongoing pandemic, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has come up with an innovative idea of mobile vans providing non-coronavirus essential healthcare services to the doorsteps of people in the city, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.    Many of the large hospitals in the city have been dedicated for COVID-19 treatment, hence various measures have been taken to ensure that non-COVID essential services related to diabetes, blood pressure, heart ailment etc., are also provided to people who cannot visit hospitals as many are not operating OPDs, it said]. "One of interventions adopted by AMC is large-scale deployment of mobile medical vans named 'Dhanvantri Rath'. These vans have an Ayush doctor, paramedic and nursing staff along with local medical officer from Urban Health Centre of AMC," the ministry said in a statement.

These vans have been visiting various areas and providing OPD services for non-COVID essential services and field medical consultations to people all over Ahmedabad at their doorsteps.  The mobile medical vans carry all essential medicines, including ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines, vitamin supplements, basic testing equipments along with pulse oxymeter. In addition to healthcare services reaching the people who cannot access hospital OPD services for various reasons, Dhanvantri Rath has helped identify those who need further clinical treatment or an IPD admission, and ensured that they reach hospital in a timely manner, the ministry said.

The AMC has deployed 120 Dhanvantri Raths across the city.  The Dhanvantri vans have successfully conducted over 4.27 lakh OPDs consultations, so far. The intervention has helped to successfully treat over 20,143 patients with fever, over 74,048 with cough, cold and coryza, over 462 patients with severe respiratory tract infections were referred to Urban Health Centre and hospitals for clinical treatment. Besides 826 patients with hypertension, diabetes and other co-morbidities were referred for clinical treatment at the nearby urban health centres, community health centres, and hospitals. Deployment of the Dhanvantri Raths has had a substantial impact on COVID-19 management also, as several hidden cases could be identified in time.

From June 15, the scope of health services of mobile medical vans has been extended to include malaria and dengue tests, in view of the fast approaching monsoon season and the likelihood of increase in the vector borne diseases..

TRENDING

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director’s assurance on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan dies after setting fire to himself over motorcycle impounded over COVID-19 violations

A Ugandan man has died after setting fire to himself in a police station when officers allegedly demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle, which he was using as a taxi and which had been impounded over violation of coronavirus restriction...

Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises

Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavi...

Riverdale Season 5: The forgotten storyline of Charles-Chic mystery

Riverdale Season 4 ended with a scary twist as the lead characters of the show rethought Mr. Honeys Kerr Smith departure to Stonewall Prep but the real shock to Betty Cooper Lili Pauline Reinhart and Jughead Jones Cole Sprouse was finding a...

India coronavirus cases hit record high amid monsoon rains

India recorded its highest singe-day spike of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains. The western state of Mahar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020