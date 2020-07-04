WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28.Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 23:15 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- United States
- India
- Brazil
- Lisa Shumaker
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US mulling over restoring India’s status under GSP: Lighthizer
Pompeo extends deepest condolences to Indians for loss of soldiers' lives in clashes with Chinese
India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Modi to be held today
PLA of China seems to have provoked clash to grab Indian territory: Senate Majority Leader
Chinese acts on India border meant to take advantage of COVID distractions: US official