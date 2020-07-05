Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this COVID hospital, yet again, highlights that resolve. He thanked the DRDO, Tatas and the armed forces medical personnel "who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:18 IST
Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just 12 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

"Visited the 1,000 bed Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which has 250 ICU beds, along with @rajnathsingh ji. DRDO built it in record time of 12 days with assistance from MHA, MOHFW, Armed Forces and Tata Trust," Shah said in a tweet. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also accompanied Shah and Singh.

Shah said an Armed Forces Medical Services team will run the hospital while the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will maintain it. The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this COVID hospital, yet again, highlights that resolve.

He thanked the DRDO, Tatas and the armed forces medical personnel "who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency". A press release issued by the Defence Ministry said, "Shri Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction after visiting the hospital. He appreciated the efforts of stakeholders in building this facility in such a short span of time." In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "DRDO's 1,000-bed coronavirus hospital is ready. I thank the central government on behalf of Delhiities. It (hospital) has 250 ICU beds, which is very much needed in Delhi at the moment." PTI ACB BUN DSP AQS AQS

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit-Nene pays homage to choreographer Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene remembered veteran choreographer and her Master ji Saroj Khan for her ability to make women look beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen. Khan, who choreographed more than 2,000 ...

Five policemen held in father-son death case shifted to Madurai central prison

Five policemen arrested in connection with the death of a father-son duo, who were allegedly tortured by the former, have been shifted from a local jail to the Madurai Central Prison, police said. The policemen were shifted out of the local...

City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague. The health committee of the city of Bayan Nur issued the third-level alert, the ...

F1 Drivers all wear "End Racism" T-shirts, but 6 don't kneel

Formula One drivers all wore a black T-shirt with End Racism written on it before the start of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, but six of the 20 drivers did not take the knee. Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Charles Lecler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020