22 fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim; count rises to 125

Twenty-two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 125, a senior health official said. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pemba T Bhutia said 20 of the 22 new patients are primary contacts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back at Rhenock in East Sikkim.

Of the remaining two patients, one had returned from Delhi, while the other was the driver of a vehicle engaged in ferrying people from screening centres to quarantine facilities, he said. All the new patients have been admitted to a hospital and contact-tracing is almost complete, Bhutia said.

Meanwhile, three more people have been cured of the disease in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 61, officials said. Of the 125 cases, 51 are active, while 13 people have migrated out of the state, they added.