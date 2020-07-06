Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mexico reports 4,683 new coronavirus cases, total now 256,848

Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell has repeatedly said that the actual number of both infections and associated death is probably significantly higher. Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

Australian officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne. The decision announced on Monday marks the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in 100 years. Officials last blocked movement between the two states in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic. Peru coronavirus cases top 300,000 as Andean nation eases lockdown

Peru on Sunday jumped past 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fifth-highest in the world, as the Andean nation of nearly 33 million people slowly reopens its battered economy. The South American copper producer, which locked down in March against the virus but struggled to enforce a nationwide quarantine in the face of rising economic hardship, trails only Brazil in the region in terms of case numbers. UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 22 to 44,220

Britain's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 22 to 44,220, the department of health said on Sunday. The number of deaths registered at the weekend is often lower than during the week. Including deaths from suspected cases, the toll is over 54,000, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. CDC reports 2,841,906 coronavirus cases, 129,576 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,841,906 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,228 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 271 to 129,576. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on July 4 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/38rDity) China reports four new coronavirus cases in mainland for July 5

China on Monday reported 4 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 5, down from 8 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. Three of the new infections were imported cases, involving travelers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast shadow over July 4 celebrations

Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals. After towns and cities across the country canceled annual fireworks displays to avoid large crowds gathering, many Americans launched bottle rockets and roman candles from streets and suburban backyards to commemorate Independence Day. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 219 to 196,554: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 219 to 196,554, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,016, the tally showed. Brazil registers 26,051 new cases of coronavirus, 602 deaths

Brazil recorded 26,051 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 602 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 1.6 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,867, according to the ministry. Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations: NYT

Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday. The WHO has said the coronavirus disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.