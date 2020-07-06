Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Agra, site of one of India's first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state. Not since the Spanish flu Officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne. It will be the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in 100 years.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:47 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Airborne transmission

Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that the novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and they are calling for the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise its recommendations, the New York Times reported on Saturday. However, the health agency said the evidence for the virus being airborne was not convincing, according to the NYT.

"Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence," Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's technical lead of infection prevention and control, was quoted as saying. World's third-highest

India now has the world's third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases behind Brazil and the United States at nearly 700,000, according to the latest data, as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing. India has seen eight times the number of cases recorded in China, which has a similar-sized population and is where the virus originated late last year.

Late on Sunday, India canceled the planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of coronavirus infections spreading in the city of Agra from visitors flocking to see India's most famous monument. Agra, site of one of India's first big clusters of the virus, remains the worst-affected city in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.

Not since the Spanish flu Officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.

It will be the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in 100 years. Officials last blocked movement between the two states in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic. Victoria's only other internal border, with the state of South Australia, is already closed. The number of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, has surged in recent days, prompting authorities to enforce strict social-distancing orders in 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

Slow and painful recovery German industrial orders rebounded moderately in May and a fifth of firms in Europe's biggest economy said in a survey published on Monday that they feared insolvency, adding to expectations of a slow and painful recovery from the pandemic.

Germany has withstood the health crisis better than other big European countries, recording fewer COVID-19 deaths. Its economy has been relatively resilient during more than six weeks of lockdown owing to generous stimulus packages and a decision to keep open factories and construction sites. But data showing that industrial orders had risen by a record 10.4% during a month when restrictions were gradually lifted, almost a third less than forecast in a Reuters poll, dashed hopes of a quick return to pre-crisis business activity.

"The orders data signal that the manufacturing sector recession has overcome its low point," the Economy Ministry said. "But the low level of orders also shows that the recovery process is far from over."

Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in the arts and hopes to allow outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues as it tries to help a high-profile sector hit hard by the coronavirus. Spanning theatres in London's West End, opera houses and ballet companies putting on big-budget performances to provincial venues up and down the country, the industry is a prominent British export and popular among tourists and locals alike.

It has been without a live audience since lockdown measures were imposed in March, however, while other sectors have begun to reopen. The Royal Albert Hall, home to events such as the eight-week-long run of classical music concerts known as the BBC Proms, warned late last month that it would run out of cash by early 2021.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Spain court approves extradition of former Pemex boss to Mexico

Spains National Administrative Tribunal agreed on Monday to extradite Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, to Mexico, the court said in a statement. Lozoya, 45, is wanted in Mexico on charges including b...

Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity

Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russias Orthodox Church, said on Monday that calls to convert Istanbuls Hagia Sophia into a mosque posed a threat to Christianity. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of ...

Silamba school teacher suspended for assaulting two women

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has directed the Nkangala District Director to immediately suspend a teacher from Silamba Secondary School in KwaMhlanga for allegedly assaulting two women.The teacher was caught on a video that went v...

Absurd allegations against Virat based on conjectures: Cornerstone CEO Sajdeh

Third parties with vested interest are trying to malign India captain Virat Kohlis image with conflict of interest allegations based on conjectures, CEO of talent management firm Cornerstone Bunty Sajdeh said on Monday, defending his client...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020