COVID-19: 1.82 lakh antigen tests conducted in Delhi since June 18

Around 1.82 lakh rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi since June 18 to check the spread of COVID-19, and the number of ambulances has increased from 337 to 602, bringing down the response time to 30 minutes in the city, officials informed Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:19 IST
Around 1.82 lakh rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi since June 18 to check the spread of COVID-19, and the number of ambulances has increased from 337 to 602, bringing down the response time to 30 minutes in the city, officials informed Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. Baijal reviewed the availability of medical infrastructure and human resources and community engagement for COVID-19 management in the national capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy, Manish Sisodia, and other top officers of the Delhi government during the day.

According to an official statement, Baijal directed the Health department to ensure that necessary interventions were made to reduce the mortality rate. It said, "1,82,022 antigen tests have been done so far since June 18. Fleet of ambulance have been increased from 337 to 602, bringing down response time to 30 minutes from 55 minutes." The result of antigen tests comes within 30 minutes. "The Golden Hour is crucial for saving the life of patients and therefore, arrangements like ambulance, shifting of patients from home isolation when required, ICUs, oxygen beds etc should be given maximum importance," the LG said in the meeting.

The statement said case fatality rate in Delhi at present is 3.09 per cent while recovery rate is at 71.73 per cent. The doubling rate is 33.5 days and tests per million was at 33,868. Also, there were 456 containment zones in Delhi till July 4, it added.

The statement said a sero survey had been completed in the city and 22,823 samples were collected. It added that the National Centre for Disease Control was analysing its outcomes which will help the administration in re-evaluating strategy. The LG advised the health department to take measures to boost the morale of the medical staff and build confidence of patients and their relatives.

