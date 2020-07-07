Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 22 fatalities push COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal to 779

Of them, 10 were from Kolkata, seven from North 24 Parganas, three from Nadia, and one each from South 24 Parganas and Purba Barddhaman districts, it said. The number of active cases in the state is now 6,973.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:17 IST
Record 22 fatalities push COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal to 779

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal mounted to 779 on Monday with a record 22 fatalities in a day, the health department said. As many as 861 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987, the department said in its bulletin.

"These 22 people died due to comorbidities and COVID- 19 in these cases was incidental," the department said. Of them, 10 were from Kolkata, seven from North 24 Parganas, three from Nadia, and one each from South 24 Parganas and Purba Barddhaman districts, it said.

The number of active cases in the state is now 6,973. Since Sunday evening, 524 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of people recovering from the disease to 15,235. The metropolis registered the highest number of 281 fresh infections since Sunday evening, while North 24 Parganas reported 181 cases, Howrah 97 and South 24 Parganas 84. The remaining 218 cases were recorded in several other districts.

During the same period, 10,919 samples have been examined for COVID-19, the bulletin added. Meanwhile, Siliguri Corporation Mayor and veteran CPI (M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya, who was afflicted with COVID-19, returned home on Monday after recovering from the disease.

"I am happy to be back home. I thank the doctors and the nurses for treating me so well," Bhattacharya said. Meanwhile, 10 health workers at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata tested positive for the disease and were placed under quarantine, health department sources said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

The US on Monday thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as it commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a crackdown on an...

Democracy is India's power, China cannot compete with it: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said democracy is the power of India and China cannot compete with it. Entrepreneurs and manufacturers who value democracy, human rights and eradication of child labour would like to keep relations...

Soccer-LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando - report

Los Angeles FCs LAFC forward Carlos Vela will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family, the Los Angeles Times reported httpswww.lat...

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020