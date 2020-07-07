Left Menu
Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs

"These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases," Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday. Victoria reported 191 new COVID-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections. "These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases," Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Victoria reported 191 new COVID-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday. The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

