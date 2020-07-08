Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. faces bleak summer as coronavirus infections surge

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak worsened on Tuesday as more states reported record rises in new cases, and Florida, the third-most populous state, was quickly running out of hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:21 IST
U.S. faces bleak summer as coronavirus infections surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak worsened on Tuesday as more states reported record rises in new cases, and Florida, the third-most populous state, was quickly running out of hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Authorities have reported an alarming rise in infections in roughly two dozen states in the past two weeks, a sign that efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have failed in large swathes of the country. Montana, Oklahoma and Missouri on Tuesday shattered their previous daily record highs for new cases.

The jump has led many Americans to seek out testing for coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday it was adding short-term "surge" testing sites in three metropolitan areas in Florida, Louisiana and Texas. In Houston, a line of more than 200 cars snaked around the United Memorial Medical Center as people waited for hours in sweltering heat to get tested. Some had arrived the night before in order to secure a test at the drive-through site.

"I got tested because my younger brother got positive," said Fred Robles, 32, who spent the night in his car. "There's so many people that need to get tested, there's nothing you can do about it." Dean Davis, 32, who lost his job due to the pandemic, said he arrived at the testing site at 3 a.m. on Tuesday after he waited for hours on Monday but failed to make the cutoff. "I was like, let me get here at 3, maybe nobody will be here," Davis said. "I got here, there was a line already."

In Florida, more than four dozen hospitals across 25 of 67 counties reported their ICUs had reached full capacity, data published by the state's Agency for Health Care Administration showed. Only 17% of the total 6,010 adult ICU beds statewide were available on Tuesday, down from 20% three days ago. Health officials are bracing for a wave of further hospitalizations that could strain healthcare systems in densely populated areas, leading to an uptick in deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory illness. Increased deaths tend to lag a rise in new cases by a month or longer.

More than 130,000 Americans have died from the illness - about a quarter of the global total. A widely cited model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected on Tuesday that U.S. deaths would reach 208,000 by Nov. 1. Coronavirus cases in Florida, a state with a large elderly population, have soared in the last month, with the daily count of new cases topping 10,000 three times in the last week. COVID-19 fatalities were up nearly 19% in the last week compared with the week prior, bringing the state's death toll to more than 3,800.

"A lot of this is being driven by young people, under 40... They're less at risk," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami about the spike in new cases. 'PRESSURE ON GOVERNORS'

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for the reopening of the U.S. economy and urged Americans to return to their daily lives, said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall. The Republican president, speaking at the White House, said some people wanted to keep schools closed for political reasons. "No way, so we're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools."

Colleges and universities have been forced to adjust reopening plans, including altering their calendars and holding some courses online. Harvard University said on Monday all of its courses would be online for the upcoming academic year. New COVID-19 infections are rising in 42 states, based on a Reuters analysis of the past two weeks compared to the prior two, putting the Unites States close to 3 million total cases.

In Arizona, another hotspot, the rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive rose to 26% for the week ended July 5. The World Heath Organization considers a rate over 5% to be troubling. The surge has forced authorities to backpedal on moves to reopen businesses, such as restaurants and bars, after mandatory lockdowns in March and April reduced economic activity to a virtual standstill and put millions of Americans out of work.

The Texas state fair, which had been scheduled to open on Sept. 25, has been canceled for the first time since World War Two due to concerns about the virus, organizers announced on Tuesday. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said the state was ordering people in seven counties to wear face coverings in public starting on Wednesday evening.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...

UK's Sunak targets youth unemployment with $2.5 billion scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce a new scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy following its COVID lockdown. The 2 billion pound 2.5 billion Kickstart Scheme will enable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020