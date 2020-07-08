Austria issues travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania over coronavirus

Austria issues travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania over coronavirusReuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:31 IST
Austria is issuing travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova because of the worsening coronavirus situation in those countries and clusters in Austria involving people arriving from the region, the government said on Wednesday.
Anyone arriving from those countries must go into two weeks' quarantine or show a negative test, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference. Checks at the Hungarian and Slovenian borders will also be increased, they added.
