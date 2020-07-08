NW Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for COVID-19

North West Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro has tested positive for COVID-19 and is effectively in self-isolation.

The Premier made the announcement during the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday.

Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test on Monday following the passing of the Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe.

The MEC passed away on Monday after a short and serious COVID-19 related illness.

"However, Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom - which is cough – although he tested positive.

"The Premier will, therefore, continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier's Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions," said the Premier's Office on Tuesday.

The provincial department has already begun with contact tracing.

The Public Works and Roads MEC Saliva Molapisi has also tested positive and is in self-isolation.

Molapisi is, however, not incapacitated to discharge his duties as well and actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the EXCO resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request him to declare MEC Kegakilwe's funeral as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1, in line with government's funerals policy.

"As soon as the President has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public," said the Premier's Office.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)