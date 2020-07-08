Left Menu
Development News Edition

NW Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for COVID-19

The Premier made the announcement during the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | North West | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:13 IST
NW Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for COVID-19
Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test on Monday following the passing of the Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

North West Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro has tested positive for COVID-19 and is effectively in self-isolation.

The Premier made the announcement during the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday.

Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test on Monday following the passing of the Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe.

The MEC passed away on Monday after a short and serious COVID-19 related illness.

"However, Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom - which is cough – although he tested positive.

"The Premier will, therefore, continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier's Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions," said the Premier's Office on Tuesday.

The provincial department has already begun with contact tracing.

The Public Works and Roads MEC Saliva Molapisi has also tested positive and is in self-isolation.

Molapisi is, however, not incapacitated to discharge his duties as well and actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the EXCO resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request him to declare MEC Kegakilwe's funeral as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1, in line with government's funerals policy.

"As soon as the President has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public," said the Premier's Office.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...

Jackson Mthembu welcomes new DG for DPME

The Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has welcomed the new Director-General for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation DPME, Robert Nkuna.The new DG joins the DPME after serving in the same position in the Department...

Ethiopia's week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

At least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in more than a week of unrest in Ethiopia that poses the biggest challenge yet to its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. In the Oromia region, the toll includes 215 civilians al...

Double relative program led to government-sponsored mass rape: Campaign for Uyghurs

Amid reports of China violating the basic human rights of Uyghur Muslims, Campaign for Uyghurs have released a Genocide in East Turkistan revealing the crimes being committed upon the ethnic community. The Chinese government sent 1.1 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020