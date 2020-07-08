Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:26 p.m.

IIT Alumni Council ropes in CSIR-IGIB for COVID-19 patient data analysis. 5:22 p.m.

Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 21 countries who were chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin by allegedly violating visa conditions. UP govt to undertake 3-day special campaign to curb COVID-19 spread.

5:16 p.m. AP records 1,062 new COVID-19 cases as state's tally climbs to 22,259.

5:08 p.m. Hospital mix-up causes family in Thane to cremate 'kin' twice.

5:00 p.m. Bihar records highest single-day spike of 749 COVID-19 cases as state's tally now rises to 13,274.

4:48 p.m. The civic body in Ahmedabad city starts screening "super spreaders" for COVID-19 across 48 wards of the city to contain the viral spread, official says.

4:40 p.m. The beneficiaries of ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) who have been tested positive for COVID-19 will be reimbursed for one pulse oximeter per family, Defence Ministry says.

The CBSE's move to rationalise its syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has been welcomed by various school representatives, but a section of academicians alleged that the exercise appears to be "ideologically" driven. 4:29 p.m.

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka. 4:05 p.m.

Net leasing of office space plunged 73.4 per cent in the April-June period across eight major cities due to sharp fall in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cushman & Wakefield. 3:51 p.m.

Delirium, rare brain inflammation, and stroke linked to COVID-19, study says. 3:39 p.m.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says the state will start using the convalescent plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients from next week. 3:29 p.m.

Singapore reports 158 new COVID-19 cases. Police inspector tests positive for COVID-19 following which Bareilly SSP's office is sealed.

3:20 p.m. Assam reports five more COVID-19 fatalities as death toll in the state rises to 21.

Sri Lanka bars prison visits over COVID-19 fears. 3:16 p.m.

Enhancing global cooperation need of the hour to effectively tackle COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind says. 3:12 p.m.

Indore COVID-19 tally reaches close to 5,000-mark. Two Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive.

3:01 p.m. India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021, MIT study says.

2:58 p.m. Customs seizes 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks from COVID special train at old Delhi railway station.

Specialist from AIIMS to provide guidance on clinical management of COVID-19 to docs in 17 states. 2:53 p.m.

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his PA tested positive for COVID-19, official says. 2:39 p.m.

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan. 2:27 p.m.

Process pregnant women's requests for COVID-19 tests and results quickly, HC tells AAP government. 2:13 p.m.

No need for panic over research of coronavirus being airborne, wear mask for longer time, says expert. 2:05 p.m.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19. 1:34 p.m.

A Gujarat minister has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Thane CP Vivek Phansalkar urges people to stay indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown.

1:30 p.m. Hiring activities up 33 per cent in June compared to May, report says.

1:04 p.m. 'Nationalism', 'citizenship', and 'demonetisation' are among chapters dropped from CBSE syllabus.

12:36 p.m. Delhi HC declines to entertain plea claiming lack of testing in non-containment zones.

12:28 p.m. Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan.

12:00 p.m. Puducherry records highest surge of 112 COVID-19 cases.

11:58 a.m. A 40-yr-old Delhi Police constable dies of COVID-19.

1:53 a.m. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal asks Fisheries Dept to create job opportunities for returnees.

11:28 a.m. India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417, according to Union Health Ministry data.

11:08 a.m. CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks report from health secretary on COVID-19 deaths in the city.

10:47 a.m. BJD MLA becomes second legislator in Odisha to test positive for COVID-19.

10:36 a.m. PM Narendra Modi wishes Brazilian President speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Scientists develop novel air filter to "catch and kill" coronavirus. 10:30 a.m.

Several Congressmen and top American educational institutions decried the Trump administration's policy change that will require international students in the US with an F-1 visa to take at least one in-person course or else face the prospect of deportation. 8:50 a.m.

Hydroxychloroquine has become highly politicised in US but India uses it widely, WH official says. 5:15 a.m.

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO..