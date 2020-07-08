Surat overtakes Ahmedabad in daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Despite strict measures to contain the pandemic, Surat district in Gujarat recorded its highest one-day spike in coronavirus cases at 273, which was also the highest daily increase in the state on Wednesday. With 273 new patients found since previous evening, the tally of coronavirus cases in the district rose to 7,274, second highest after Ahmedabad, the Health Department said.

Ahmedabad district reported 156 cases during the day. 215 new cases were detected in Surat city and 58 from rural areas.

Five infected patients, three from the city and two from adjoining villages, died, taking the death toll in the district to 271. 181 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered persons to 4,390.

Of 215 cases found in the city, the highest 37 came from Varachha-A zone, followed by 36 each from Katargam and Rander and 33 from Varachha-B zone, a municipal corporation official said. Katargam zone, which has several diamond polishing units and houses many diamond workers, is the worst affected area with 1,599 cases reported so far, followed by 1,123 in Limbayat and 812 in Varachha-A zone, also a diamond hub.

Around 600 diamond workers or their family members have tested positive for coronavirus in the last one month. The Surat Municipal Corporation has already ordered temporary closure of all the diamond units, paan shops and street food joints in Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana (Varachha-B) areas to stop the spread of virus.