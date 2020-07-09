Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia top flight boss takes blame for botched Melbourne evacuation

The Australian Rules top flight ensured 10 Victoria-based teams were out of the state last week as COVID-19 infections accelerated, while rugby union side Melbourne Rebels also headed to Canberra a week earlier than planned for their match against ACT Brumbies over the weekend. O'Rourke conceded the FFA was caught off guard when NSW closed its border with Victoria this week.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-07-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 08:32 IST
Soccer-Australia top flight boss takes blame for botched Melbourne evacuation

Football Federation Australia's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke has taken responsibility for failed attempts to get A-League teams out of Victoria state amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has endangered the July 16 restart of the competition. Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United went to the airport two nights in succession on Monday and Tuesday hoping to fly to neighbouring New South Wales state before the border was closed.

However, they had to return home both times, prompting criticism from the players' union. Fog in Canberra foiled their flight on Monday but their second attempt was cancelled due to a change in quarantine restrictions in the Australian Capital Territory.

"This is just like the normal sporting world – it doesn’t matter how good your plan is, you get beat six-nil then the general public wants to know why it happened and why you didn’t do better,” O’Rourke told local radio station SEN on Thursday. "We understand that and that’s my responsibility, and I’m not going to shirk that at all. What I need to do, like any other coach and any other leader, is come out and make sure we win the next game."

Rival football codes have also had to move their teams out of Victoria. The Australian Rules top flight ensured 10 Victoria-based teams were out of the state last week as COVID-19 infections accelerated, while rugby union side Melbourne Rebels also headed to Canberra a week earlier than planned for their match against ACT Brumbies over the weekend.

O'Rourke conceded the FFA was caught off guard when NSW closed its border with Victoria this week. "All the conversations we were having were that the NSW-Victorian border was not going to close, and they were over last weekend ... And we know what happened," he said.

The A-League is now pinning its hopes on the three teams being granted exemptions by NSW health authorities to enter the state. O'Rourke hoped the exemptions would be approved later on Thursday.

“If we were to receive the exemption, we would move within 24 hours,” he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain hits scenic central Japan, more damage in south

Flooding and mudslides have stranded hundreds of people in scenic hot springs and hiking areas in central Japan, while rescue workers searched on Thursday for more people missing in the disaster that already has killed nearly 60 people in a...

Visa announces arrival of click to pay for simpler online checkout experience

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.Built on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce SRC industry specification, click to pay has started...

China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying low taste content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said. Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 we...

Parrot Analytics launches TV360 Monitor to democratize data for media industry

Parrot Analytics, the worldwide leader in TV content demand data and analytics, has launched TV360, a brand-new data analytics platform suited for individual users to the largest international media corporations in the world. TV360 brings t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020