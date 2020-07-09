Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:47 IST
Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old woman, succumbed to the viral infection in different hospitals here, Indore's Chief Medical and Health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

This has taken the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 255. "We had sent 1,392 samples for tests in the last 24 hours. Out of them, 45 returned positive," Jadia said.

An analysis of the data showed the death rate in the district was around five per cent as of Thursday morning, which is higher than the national average of 2.75 per cent. Jadia said 3,903 people have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection in the district, where the recovery rate is around 77 per cent.

Indore reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection in the district.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP-British high street reeling as another 5,000 jobs go

Two of the biggest names on the British high street said they would cut more than 5,000 jobs on Thursday after conceding that customers were unlikely to return to their old ways after the COVID-19 crisis upended retail. Health and beauty ch...

U.S. sees importance of North Korea talks despite tension, officials say

The United States has stressed the importance of resuming talks with North Korea, according to South Korea and the United States on Thursday, even as North Korea has said it has no intention of returning to the negotiating table. U.S. Deput...

Rishi Sunak warns of significant recession and jobs crunch in UK

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reiterated his previous warnings that he would not be able to save every job and that the UK was headed towards a significant recession hit by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. A day after he t...

UK borrowing set to hit 350 billion pounds, risks rising further

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will probably have to ramp up borrowing again this year, even with the country already on course for its biggest peacetime budget deficit in three centuries, leading think-tanks said on Thursday.The Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020