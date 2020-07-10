Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sees more local coronavirus lockdowns as cases near 800,000

A nine-day curfew was imposed in Aurangabad, an industrial town in Maharashtra, to contain a spike in infections that has affected operations of automakers such as Bajaj Auto. "Employees could not go to work today due to the curfew," said Thengade Bajirao, president of the Bajaj Auto Workers' Union.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:45 IST
India sees more local coronavirus lockdowns as cases near 800,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India reported a record 26,506 new coronavirus cases on Friday as authorities re-imposed lockdowns in its most populous state and in an industrial hub, home to automakers, drug factories and brewers.

The new cases pushed India's tally to nearly 800,000 cases, the world's third-biggest outbreak, behind only the United States and Brazil in confirmed infections. There have been more than 21,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January, federal health ministry data showed on Friday.

The capital, New Delhi, along with Maharashtra state, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu account for about 60% of its cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, anxious to jump-start an economy crippled by the epidemic and put millions of people back to work, in early June eased an initial lockdown of the 1.3 billion population imposed in March.

But rising new flare-ups of the virus has been forcing some major industrial towns and states to impose localised restrictions. A nine-day curfew was imposed in Aurangabad, an industrial town in Maharashtra, to contain a spike in infections that has affected operations of automakers such as Bajaj Auto.

"Employees could not go to work today due to the curfew," said Thengade Bajirao, president of the Bajaj Auto Workers' Union. With an annual production capacity of more than 3.3 million motorbikes and other vehicles, the Waluj plant in Aurangabad accounts for more than 50% of Bajaj's manufacturing volume in India.

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., small auto-part makers, pharmaceutical companies such as Ajanta Pharma have production units in Aurangabad, along with beer makers such as Carlsberg and Heineken. India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will lock down for two days from late on Friday as cases there surged past 32,000, the state government said in a statement.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors reports 64 pc decline in group global wholesales

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover JLR to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial ...

Tata Motors Group global wholesales dip 64 pc at 91,594 in Q1

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the April to June quarter dropped by 64 per cent to 91,594 units as compared to Q1 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 uni...

FOREX-Japanese yen gains as virus caution weighs

The dollar paused on Friday as concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere supported the safe haven Japanese yen, while risk-sensitive currencies lost ground. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were ...

Jessica Simpson bids goodbye to her 30s by sporting 14-year-old jeans

American singer Jessica Simpson who will be ringing in her 40th birthday on Friday local time, commemorated the milestone by trying on some vintage jeans from her twenties. According to People Magazine, the 39-year-old songstress posted on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020