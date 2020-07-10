Foundation laid for Rs 447.32 crore medical college in Ooty
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 447.32 crore medical college in this tourist town, a long cherished dream of people of the hilly Nilgiris District.PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:07 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 447.32 crore medical college in this tourist town, a long cherished dream of people of the hilly Nilgiris District. Coming up in an area of 40 acre in Fingerpost area, it would also house a super-speciality hospital, with modern equipment, hostels for medical students, quarters for doctors and a control room for 108 ambulances.
Despite having popular tourist places and being major producer of plantation crops, the district lacked speciality healthcare facilities and people, including tea estate workers, have to depende on hospitals in neighbouring Coimbatore and Erode cities. Locals are happy as it would also be a boon to medical aspirants from the district who now go outside for pursuing medical education.
Palaniswami laid the foundation through videoconferencing and the function was attended by local MLAs and senior district officials..
