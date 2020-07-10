Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain to set out its position on EU vaccine scheme later on Friday

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:24 IST
Britain to set out its position on EU vaccine scheme later on Friday

Britain will set out its position on the European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme later on Friday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding any decision would be based on what is deemed to be in the country's interests. Earlier, the Telegraph newspaper reported citing sources that Britain had decided not to join the scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccine.

The European Commission said a possible decision by the United Kingdom not to join an EU scheme to buy potential COVID-19 vaccines up front will not affect ongoing talks the bloc is carrying out with several drugmakers.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt okays creation of 51 posts in colleges

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 51 posts in various colleges besides those in Sessions Court Jaipur Mahanagar-II and Additional District and Sessions Courts Makrana Nagaur and Mahua Dausa. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot h...

Mizoram Govt lifts restrictions on entry of vehicles carrying non-essential commodities

The Mizoram Government on Friday lifted the restrictions on the entry of vehicles carrying non-essential commodities into the state, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations.All categories of vehicles will now be permitte...

Relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients stage protests alleging negligence;hospital refutes charge

Nizamabad Telangana, Jul 10 PTI Relatives of two COVID-19 patients who died at the government hospital here on Friday, protested alleging their kin died due to medical negligence, a charge denied by the hospital. Three COVID-19 patients had...

Rome zoo shows off two lion cubs born under lockdown

A Rome zoo showed off two lions cubs on Friday, both born during the citys long coronavirus lockdown.Staff said the sisters were the first Asiatic lions born at Bioparco zoo since it started keeping the endangered species 22 years ago. A tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020